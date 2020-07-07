E-registration for travellers to Punjab must from Monday midnight

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 6 (ANI): After Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ruled out dilution of the 14-day home quarantine norm for domestic entrants, in the light of the high risk posed by those coming from Delhi/NCR in particular, the process of e-registration for all travellers to Punjab has been made mandatory from midnight of Monday.

Travellers can self-register online as per the guidelines issued by the government and ensure their hassle-free travel for themselves.

The state government has strongly advised road travellers entering or transiting through Punjab to self-register, either through COVA app or through a weblink, before embarking on the journey.

The objective of e-registration is to avoid any inconvenience to the travellers due to crowding and long queues at the border checkpoints.

"For passengers who are entering the state and not merely transiting it, after successfully crossing the check-point, those who are asymptomatic will have to undergo self-quarantine at their homes for 14 days. During quarantine, they will be required to report their medical status daily either by calling 112 or through the COVA App. In case of symptomatic passengers, appropriate instructions will be given at the check-point," said a government spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said all relevant details about the visitors/residents coming into Punjab would be shared with the health authorities concerned and Police Stations through a real-time alert system.

"The Police Stations concerned would keep a regular check, both through physical and technical means (geo-fencing), on the incoming visitors at their given addresses for their protection and the health and safety of the people of Punjab," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

