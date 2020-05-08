E-rickshaw pullers in Nagpur face financial problems amid lockdown

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): With the lockdown continuing for more than a month, the e-rickshaw drivers in Nagpur have begun facing financial problems.

"We aren't earning at all. Our earnings have completely stopped now. We've to pay rent too. I go to distribute milk in morning but don't earn much from it," Anil, e-rickshaw driver, told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, Manoj, another e-rickshaw driver, said "I am the sole breadwinner of my family of four. If I am sitting at home how will I earn money? Had it been a matter of 10-12 days we would have managed but it has been 2 months now. Everyone is sitting at home, so how can I ask for help from anyone?"

The lockdown was first announced on March 24 which got extended twice and is now slated to end on May 17. (ANI)

