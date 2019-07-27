E-tendering case: Narottam Mishra's former personal staff held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Friday arrested two persons who have worked as personal staff of BJP MLA Narottam Mishra in e-tendering scam case.

Speaking to ANI, KN Tiwari, DG, EOW, Madhya Pradesh said, "Virendra Pandey who is a worker in the water department and Nirmal Awasthi who is a class four government employee were arrested in an e-tendering scam."

Pandey said the duo has worked before as the personal staff of former Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra.

"We have gathered information in E-tendering scam. These two were involved with a Baroda based company. They made contacts with the director of the company when a tender was out," he said.

"They have been arrested and they will be produced before the court today and we will try to take them in remand. They got unwell yesterday and were admitted to a hospital where they were provided medical care. We will also conduct a search of their houses to gather evidence.

They have not confessed how they were involved in the scam, but we are collecting evidence regarding their involvement", he added.

Mishra is a sitting BJP MLA from Datia constituency in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

