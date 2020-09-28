Each family can make storytelling a part of their lives: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): After discussing and reaffirming the importance of storytelling in his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday encouraged people to take up storytelling on Twitter.

Retweeting several tweets, he responded to queries and gave advice to people on the microblogging site.

"Each family can fix their schedule and make storytelling a part of their lives. It is a refreshing experience," Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister urged people to join a community of storytellers.



"Our cities have amazing communities of storytellers. Many are also working in rural India to popularise storytelling. I would urge you to join a community of storytellers. It will be a great experience," he tweeted.

In Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister noted that the history of stories is as ancient as the human civilisation itself and said "Where there is a soul, there is a story".

He talked about the significance of storytelling by elders in a family. He said he had realised through interactions with children during his travels that jokes had pervaded their lives in a major way and they had no idea of stories.

Discussing the rich tradition of storytelling or Qissagoi in the country, the Prime Minister said that India has nurtured the tradition of Hitopadesh and Panchatantra, which impart wisdom through an imaginary world of animals, birds, and fairies.

He noted the growing popularity of storytelling based on science and science-fiction. (ANI)

