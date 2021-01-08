Each side has to take steps to resolve issues: Narendra Singh Tomar on farmer protests

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Each side has to take steps to reach a solution, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday, ahead of the ninth round of dialogue between the Union government and representatives of farmer unions.

"I am hopeful that talks will be held in a positive atmosphere and a solution will be found. During discussions, each side has to take steps to reach a solution," the Union Minister said.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary also echoed similar sentiments and said, "The crores of farmers who are supporting these laws are also farmers. We have understood their point (of protesting farmers') and taken 10 steps forward, if they also understand the government's perspective and take a few steps forward then we will definitely find a solution."



A meeting between the Centre and leaders of framer unions protesting at the borders of Delhi against the three agricultural laws is scheduled to start at 2 pm in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

Earlier, the eighth round of talks between farmers and the Centre that took place on January 4, was inconclusive.

Farmers have been protesting at the gates of Delhi since November 26 last year against the newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

