Each village Panchayat allocated Rs 40 lakhs under NREGS: AP Min

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said on Wednesday that each village Panchayat is allocated Rs 40 lakhs under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) for construction of village secretariats.

He said that proposals are ready for construction of 8146 village secretariat while administrative sanctions are granted for 5202 secretariats.

"Centre has allocated Rs 6621.99 crores to AP and works for Rs 4423.09 crores are taken up as of now. There will be no delay in clearing the NREGS bills payments. As of now Rs 700 crores are cleared and Rs 300 crores are ready to be cleared," he said.

The minister held a review meeting with ministers, MLAs and officials of 10 districts at the state secretariat. (ANI)

