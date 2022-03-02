Each vote cast in UP polls will take BJP to record victory, says PM Modi

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Each vote cast in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will take the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to record victory, asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday while stating that the people in the state will give a befitting reply to "Pariwarwadi (dynastic)" parties.

Addressing a public rally in Ghazipur in UP, PM Modi exuded confidence in the BJP's win in the state polls, saying that every vote will take the party towards victory.

"Each and every vote will take us to record victory in the Assembly elections. It will give us new energy to work for the development and growth of the state. Each vote will give a befitting reply to 'Pariwarwadi' parties," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also said that "Pariwarwadi" parties had changed the identity of the state due to their self-serving politics. The these Assembly elections give the opportunity to the people to punish such political dynast, added PM Modi.

"These 'Pariwarwadi' parties had changed the identity of the state for their self-serving politics. Uttar Pradesh had become famous for mafias and 'Bahubalis (musclemen)' when they ruled the state. This election gives you a chance to punish them," PM Modi further said.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the sixth phase of the polling tomorrow in the ongoing state Assembly elections, determining the fate of 676 candidates, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 57 Assembly seats spread across 10 districts of the state.

Of the total 57 seats, the BJP had swept in the last elections in 2017, winning 46 constituencies, while Apna Dal had won one seat. The Samajwadi Party (SP) had won only two seats, while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won five seats. Congress and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) had won one seat each respectively.

The 10 districts going to the polls in the sixth phase are Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharthnagar.

The 2022 Assembly elections to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly are being held in seven phases. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022. (ANI)