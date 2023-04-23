'Eager to be among people of Thiruvananthapuram': PM Modi ahead of his Kerala visit

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to embark on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu from April 24, he said on Sunday that he was eager to meet the people of Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I am eager to be among the people of Thiruvananthapuram on the 25th. Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express would be flagged off, which will run between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod. 11 districts of Kerala will be covered. It will greatly benefit tourism and commerce."

The Prime Minister said, "At the programme in Thiruvananthapuram, the foundation stone would be laid for the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations. Will also lay the foundation stone for a Digital Science Park, which will be a great addition to this vibrant city."

According to the itinerary shared by the PMO on Friday, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various development projects in Madhya Pradesh on April 24.

On April 25, the PM will flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station.



The train will cover 11 Districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation worth more than Rs 3200 crores. Also, the Prime Minister will dedicate the Kochi water metro to the nation on the same day.

During the event, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation of various rail projects including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations; the comprehensive development of Thiruvananthapuram area including Nemon and Kochuveli and the increasing of sectional speed of Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section.

Apart from this, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram.

On April 25 by evening, Prime Minister will visit NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute and he will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth more than Rs 4,850 crores at Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Thereafter, at around 6 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Devka Seafront at Daman. (ANI)

