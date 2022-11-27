EAM Jaishankar calls Ima Keithal market 'historic example' of women's empowerment

Imphal [Manipur], November 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the all-women Ima Keithal market in Manipur's capital Imphal. During his visit, Jaishankar interacted with people in the market and called for taking inspiration from the Ima Keithal market.

Speaking to the media, Jaishankar said that he is "pleased" to see women's empowerment at the Ima Keithal market. Jaishankar stated that he had heard about the Ima Keithal market and that is the reason, he visited the place. He called the energy and the entrepreneurship at the market as "great."

"It's actually something you have to come and see. I have obviously heard about it which is why I am here. So, when I look at all of them and the energy and the entrepreneurship that we see," Jaishankar said.

Stressing upon PM Narendra Modi's efforts for providing opportunities to women, EAM Jaishankar said, "A lot of what PM Narendra Modi ji is trying to do is to make sure that the opportunities are there for women (Nari Shakti) in India also to make the fullest contribution. This is a historical example of this. So, we should all take inspiration from this place. I am really very, very pleased to see that."

Jaishankar is on a visit to Manipur from November 26-28.



Sharing details regarding his visit to the Ima Keithal market, Jaishankar tweeted, "Visited the legendary Ima market in Imphal. A great example of Nari Shakti powering economic growth."

Earlier on Saturday, Jaishankar said the central government was working to improve connectivity and infrastructure in the northeast. Stressing the importance of improving connectivity in the northeast as it would open up a gateway to the wider world, Jaishankar tweeted, "Assured that we are working to improve connectivity within the northeast and to the wider world and expand its access to global markets and workplace."

He also attended an interactive programme held at Classic Grande in the city on Saturday evening. Jaishankar tweeted "Delighted to interact with the business community in Imphal today afternoon. The Modi government is giving utmost priority to the development of the northeast, including Manipur. It is visible in both resources and attention."

Jaishankar stated that India's G20 presidency will be celebrated at various places across the country, including Manipur. Jaishankar said, "Our upcoming Presidency of the G20 will showcase the northeast to the world, with attendant tourism benefits."

India will assume the G20 presidency from December 1. (ANI)

