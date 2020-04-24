New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Continuing interactions with his counterparts from various countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar exchanged views on response to coronavirus pandemic with Foreign Minister of Czech Republic, Tomas Petricek.
"Glad to catch up with FM @TPetricek of #CzechRepublic. Exchanged our experiences on #coronavirus response. Agreed that there are valuable lessons for international cooperation. Look forward to keeping in touch," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
The Minister on Thursday said that he had a busy day talking to his counterparts from Russia, Brazil, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Oman with regard to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)
EAM Jaishankar, Czech Republic FM exchange views on response to coronavirus outbreak
ANI | Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:45 IST
New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Continuing interactions with his counterparts from various countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar exchanged views on response to coronavirus pandemic with Foreign Minister of Czech Republic, Tomas Petricek.