EAM S Jaishankar's mother passes away

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2020 22:56 IST


New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's mother, Sulochana Subrahmanyam passed away on Saturday.

"Deeply grieved to inform of the passing away today of my mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. We ask her friends and well-wishers to keep her in their thoughts. Our family is especially grateful to all those who supported her during her illness," the EAM said in a tweet.
Jaishankar also shared a picture of his mother on his Twitter handle.
Several political leaders have condoled Subrahmanyam's demise. (ANI)

