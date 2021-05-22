Early diagnosis of Mucormycosis critical, use steroid only after consulting doctors: LNJP hospital's MD

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Amid the rising cases of Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, across the country, Medical Director at Delhi's LNJP Hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar said that early diagnosis of Mucormycosis is critical and people should not take steroid without consulting doctors.

Dr Suresh told ANI that the black fungus can be detected in people whose immunity is very weak or is taking steroids in large quantities.

"There are 12-13 patients of black fungus at LNJP, out of these, most patients have type 2 diabetes. They took steroids continuously for 20-22 days. People should take steroids only if prescribed by doctors. The steroid should not be used for more than 10 days during COVID treatment," Dr Suresh said.

To prevent black fungus, he said that mortified oxygen should be used during the COVID-19 treatment and people should keep a check on their blood sugar level.

"The treatment of black fungus can continue for 1-1.5 months. Hence early diagnosis is critical. Many-a-times, the patients have to go through the surgery as a fungal wall is created. Black fungus is very dangerous as it can affect our eyes, brain and blood vessels," Dr Suresh said.



"Fungus grows in cramped and humid spaces so keep ensure that your surroundings are cleaned regularly. Avoid consuming eatables refrigerated for days, eat fresh fruits, let sunlight in your house and wash your masks daily," he said.

Dr Suresh further said that White fungus (Aspergillosis) is not as dangerous as black fungus.

"The treatment of White fungus can be easily treated," he added.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday wrote to all the states and union territories (UTs) advising them to review their preparedness for black fungus prevention and control, as well as hygiene and sanitation in hospitals.

Earlier, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria had also informed that uncontrolled diabetes with COVID can also predispose to the development of Mucormycosis. (ANI)

