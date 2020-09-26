Early procurement of Paddy, Rice in Haryana and Punjab in KMS 2020-21

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The order for the commencement of procurement operations for paddy and rice in Haryana and Punjab have been issued on Saturday, said Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.



"The Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21 for paddy/rice is already scheduled to commence in all the procuring States w.e.f. October 1, 2020 and State Procuring Agencies including FCI are in a state of readiness for smoothly undertaking procurement operations. However, in view of the early arrival of paddy in the 'mandies' of Haryana and Punjab, the Government of India has approved the commencement of procurement operations for paddy/rice immediately in both these States from today i.e. with effect from September 26, 2020 to ensure that farmers are facilitated in selling their produce at Minimum Support Price (MSP) expeditiously," a press statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution read.

"Orders for the commencement of procurement operations for paddy /rice from September 26, 2020 in Haryana and Punjab have been issued," it added. (ANI)

