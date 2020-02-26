Early Warning Dissemination system launched in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Home and Disaster Management Minister, Mekathoti Sucharita has launched the Early Warning Dissemination (EWD) System at Kunchanapalli here on Wednesday.

Suchitra said, "Andhra Pradesh is the second state in the country to get the EWD system, next to Odisha. This system issues early warnings to the people in disaster-affected areas. The system warns in case of cyclones, floods, heavy rains, tsunamis, earthquakes, fire accidents etc. This system sends text messages, and voice messages in English and Telugu."

"The system is erected at State Emergency Operation Centre, 9 district emergency operation centres, 76 mandal emergency operation centres, 16 fish landing centres and 8 tourist centres. Further, sirens are arranged on 145 cyclone shelters," she said. (ANI)

