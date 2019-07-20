East Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh at 4:24 am on Saturday, informed Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
On Friday, the earthquake of the same magnitude had hit the state. The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 64 km at the northeast of Bomdila of West Kameng district, according to USGS Big Quakes.
No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. (ANI)
Earthquake hit East Kameng in Arunachal Pradesh on wee hours of Saturday
ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 06:39 IST
East Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh at 4:24 am on Saturday, informed Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).