Earthquake hit East Kameng in Arunachal Pradesh on wee hours of Saturday

East Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh at 4:24 am on Saturday, informed Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Friday, the earthquake of the same magnitude had hit the state. The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 64 km at the northeast of Bomdila of West Kameng district, according to USGS Big Quakes.



No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. (ANI)

