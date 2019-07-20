Representative Image
Earthquake hit East Kameng in Arunachal Pradesh on wee hours of Saturday

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 06:39 IST

East Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh at 4:24 am on Saturday, informed Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
On Friday, the earthquake of the same magnitude had hit the state. The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 64 km at the northeast of Bomdila of West Kameng district, according to USGS Big Quakes.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. (ANI)

Will investigate whether Govind Singh Thakur visited State...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan said that government will investigate whether Govind Singh Thakur who is the main accused in the Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia murder case visited the State Assembly premises on Thursday.

9 dead on spot in accident on Pune-Solapur highway

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Nine persons died on the spot in a major accident between a car and a truck on Pune-Solapur highway near Kadam Wakwasti village.

5 children drown in pit in Samastipur

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], July 20 (ANI): Five children including one girl drowned in a pit located near a chimney here at Khujri Chowk on Friday.

Even with aggressive EV rollout plan, we need 450 MMPTA of...

New Delhi (India), July 20 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday that even if our nation follows an aggressive electric vehicle (EV) roll-out plan it would need 450 MMPTA of refining capacity by 2040.

Kanwar Yatra: Schools, colleges to remain closed from July 23 to...

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 20 (ANI): In wake of the ongoing "Kanwar Yatra", all the educational institutions, including schools and colleges in the district would remain closed from 23 July to 30 July.

Odisha: "Mamata Ghara" creches fighting against malnutrition in Keonjhar

Keonjhar (Odisha) [India], July 20 (ANI): Malnutrition is becoming one of the significant challenges in the mining-affected areas of Odisha. Taking a step forward to protect children from the same, the District Administration, Keonjhar is running creches named "Mamata Ghara" in remote and needy locati

Two arrested for raping foreign national in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 20 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a foreign national on the intervening night of July 18-19. The accused have been identified as Saddam of Kasganj and Santosh from Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Karnataka: IMD issues red alert for Kodagu, heavy rains for next 3 days

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): A "Red Alert" has been issued for the Kodagu district by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), forecasting heavy rains for next three days.

Holy cows different from commercial cows, govt should define it:...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 20 (ANI): Punjab Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has said that "holy cows" are different from the "commercial cows" and central government should define it and devise its policies accordingly.

Bihar: Flood makes life miserable for cows at cow-shelter in Madhubani

Madhubani (Bihar) [India], July 20 (ANI): The flood has made life miserable not only for humans but for hundreds of cows at a cow-shelter here in Marwa village as the cattle are reeling under shortage of fodder and need for veterinary care.

Altercation between M'ashtra Cong working pres, police over...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): An altercation broke out between Maharashtra Congress Working President Yashomati Thakur and police personnel at St George's Hospital when she tried to meet Karnataka Congress MLA Shrimant Patil, who was admitted at the hospital following chest pain.

Telangana: 13-year-old boy commits suicide after losing class...

Bhongir (Telangana) [India], July 20 (ANI): A 13-year-old boy studying in class 8 allegedly committed suicide after losing the class leader election held recently at his school.

