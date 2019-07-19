Earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh, tremors felt in Assam

West Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale on Friday hit Arunachal Pradesh.

The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 64 km at northeast of Bomdila of West Kameng district in the state, according to USGS Big Quakes.

Tremors were also felt in some parts of Assam.

No casualties or injuries have been reported. (ANI)

