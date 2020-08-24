Anjaw (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district in the wee hours of Monday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
"An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Anjaw, Arunachal Pradesh today at 3:36 AM," NCS said.
Earlier on August 6, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale occurred at 42 kilometres from Tawang in the state. (ANI)
Earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw
ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2020 06:20 IST
