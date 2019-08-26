Earthquake hits eastern Myanmar, tremors felt in Nagaland

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the eastern region of Myanmar on Monday morning, which caused tremors in Nagaland.

The quake in Myanmar took place at around 8:19 am at a depth of 80 km, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

No casualty or damage to property was reported.

Tremors measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale were felt in Nagaland.

The quake occurred at around 8:20 am, 132 km east of Tuensang in Nagaland, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).



Nagaland is prone to earthquakes. (ANI)