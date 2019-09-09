Earthquake jolts J-K, Himachal's Chamba region

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:28 IST

Trump's cancellation of Taliban deal a 'good step,' say experts

New Delhi [India], Sep 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's decision to call off the peace talks with the Taliban is a 'good step', said former senior diplomat Suresh K Goel, adding that the deal would have otherwise authorised the terror group to exercise more power in the strife-torn country.