Earthquake of 2.4 magnitude hits Haryana's Rohtak

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], June 27 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale hit 3 km northwest of Rohtak of Haryana on Saturday.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt in the area at 9:11:23 p.m. today.
Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of the 2.8 magnitude struck Haryana's Rohtak. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2020 22:18 IST
