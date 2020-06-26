Earthquake of 2.8 magnitude hits Haryana's Rohtak

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], June 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale struck near the Rohtak area of Haryana on Friday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt in the area at 3:32 p.m. today.

Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of the same magnitude struck Haryana's Rohtak. (ANI)

