Dharmanagar (Tripura) [India], June 25 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 63 km northeast of Dharmanagar in Tripura on Thursday.
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt in the area at 3:48 pm today. (ANI)
Earthquake of 2.8 magnitude recorded near Dharmanagar in Tripura
ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2020 17:05 IST
