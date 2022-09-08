Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits J-K's Katra

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 8 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 62 km East-North-East of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, said National Center for Seismology on Thursday.

The earthquake occurred at 7:52 am with a depth of 10 km below the ground.



"An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 62 km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, at around 7:52 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NSE said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country. (ANI)

