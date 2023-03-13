Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Ladakh's Leh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], March 13 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck the Leh district of Ladakh on Monday, as per the National Center of Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 10.52 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 13-03-2023, 10:52:50 IST, Lat: 34.57 and Long: 77.86, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," the NSC tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)