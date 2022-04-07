Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Ladakh's Kargil

Kargil (Ladakh) [India], April 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted the areas of Kargil in Ladakh on Thursday evening at 5.12 pm, informed the National Centre for Seismology.
The earthquake, with a depth of 35 km, struck 82 km North-West of Kargil.
NCS informed about the incident through a tweet.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 07-04-2022, 17:12:20 IST, Lat:35.13 & Long: 75.56, Depth: 35 Km, Location: 82km NW of Kargil, Ladakh, India," tweeted NCS.
No loss of property has been recorded as of now. More details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Apr 07, 2022 20:13 IST
