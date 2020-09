Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 22 (ANI): An earthquake 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.



"An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir at 9.40 pm today," National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. (ANI)