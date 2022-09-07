हिंदी खबर
Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Mizoram's Champhai

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2022 02:22 IST


Champhai (Mizoram) [India], September 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 50 km east of Champhai in Mizoram, according to the National Centre for Seismology on Wednesday.

The earthquake occurred at 12.55 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.
The depth of the earthquake was a depth of 13 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 07-09-2022, 00:50:55 IST, Lat: 23.41 & Long: 93.82, Depth: 13 Km, Location: 50km E of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology. (ANI)

