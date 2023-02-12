हिंदी खबर
Representative Image
Representative Image

Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude strikes Assam's Nagaon

ANI | Updated: Feb 12, 2023 16:56 IST


Nagaon (Assam) [India], February 12 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Assam's Nagaon on Sunday evening, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
The earthquake occurred at 4.18 pm today, the NCS said.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on February 12, 2023, 16:18:17 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 92.72, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam, India," it said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.
Earlier this month, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit Manipur's Ukhrul, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
The earthquake occurred at 6.14 am on February 4, the NCS said. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl