footer close header add
footer close header add
हिंदी खबर
Representative Image
Representative Image

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2022 09:10 IST


Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], June 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred 183 km southwest of Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Tuesday.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km which occurred at 7:15 am early in the morning.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, occurred on June 21, 2022, 07:15:47 IST, Lat: 10.39 and Long: 91.61, Depth: 10 km, Location: 183 km SW of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," Tweeted NCS.
National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl
footer close footer ads
footer close footer ads