Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Sikkim's Lachung

North Sikkim (Sikkim) [India], September 29 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Ritcher scale struck the Lachung area of North Sikkim district on Wednesday.



The earthquake struck around 9:04 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-09-2021, 09:04:10 IST, Lat: 33.29 & Long: 89.07, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 623km N of Lachung, Sikkim, India," said National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale had struck Assam's Tezpur in the early hours of Tuesday. (ANI)

