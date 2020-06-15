Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude jolts Gujarat, second in 24 hours

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], June 15 (ANI): An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat on Monday afternoon.

This is the second earthquake to have hit Rajkot in the past 24 hours.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit 83 km northwest (NW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 12:57 pm on Monday," National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Gujarat at 8:13 pm. (ANI)

