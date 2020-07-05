Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Ladakh's Kargil

Kargil (Ladakh) [India], July 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck Kargil in Ladakh at 3.37 am on Sunday.

The quake struck 433 km north-northwest of Kargil.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit 433km NNW of Kargil, Ladakh today at 3:37 am," said National Center for Seismology (NCS)

Earlier on Thursday, another earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Kargil in Ladakh at 1.11 pm.

No loss of life or property due to the quake has been reported as of now. (ANI)