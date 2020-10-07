Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude rocks Manipur's Ukhrul

Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], October 7 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Ukhrul district of Manipur on Wednesday.

The tremor occurred at 3:32 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, reported the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 07-10-2020, 03:32:56 IST, Lat: 25.33 & Long: 94.44, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Ukhrul, Manipur," NCS tweeted.



There were no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake.

Earlier on September 1, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 55 km east of Ukhrul in Manipur. (ANI)





