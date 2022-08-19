Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit J-K's Hanley

Hanley (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 19 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Ritcher Scale hit South Southwest of Jammu and Kashmir's Hanley on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:02:14 IST, Lat: 31.89 & Long: 78.67, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 92km SSW of Hanley, Jammu & Kashmir, India," NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)