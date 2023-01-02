Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Meghalaya

Ri-Bhoi (Meghalaya) [India], January 2 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Meghalaya's Nongpoh late Sunday night, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

As per the readings from the centre, an earthquake measuring 3.2 occured at East Northeast of Nongpoh at 23:28 pm on Sunday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 23:28:43 IST, Lat: 26.03 and Long: 92.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 60km ENE of Nongpoh, Meghalaya," said National Center for Seismology. (ANI)