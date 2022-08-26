Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits J-K's Katra

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hits Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred at 03.28 AM. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 26-08-2022, 03:28:33 IST, Lat: 33.17 & Long: 75.57, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir" NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday night, within a span of an hour two earthquakes of magnitude 3.2 and 4.1 on the Richter scale had hit Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) had informed.

The second earthquake occurred at 11:52 PM on Wednesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.

"Another earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred 60km E of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, at around 11:52 pm on August 24th. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground," NCS had tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday night at 11:04 PM, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale had hit Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) had informed.

The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, at around 11:04 pm today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground," NCS had tweeted. (ANI)