Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Kolhapur in Maharashtra

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hits Kolhapur in Maharashtra on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred at 12:04 PM on Thursday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 25-08-2022, 00:05:22 IST, Lat: 16.80 & Long: 75.85, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 171km E of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India,' NCS tweeted.



Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday night, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale had hit Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) had informed.

The earthquake occurred at 11:04 PM on Wednesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, at around 11:04 pm today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground," NCS had tweeted. (ANI)

