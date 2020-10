Leh (Ladakh) [India], October 19 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 struck Ladakh at 4:44 am on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.



The earthquake hit 110 kilometres north-north-west (NNW) of Kargil at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS said.

No casualties have been reported. (ANI)