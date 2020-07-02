Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes near J-K's Katra

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): An Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck near Katra, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The tremors were felt at 2:02 pm today.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 84 km east of Katra. (ANI)

