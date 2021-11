Leh (Laddakh) [India], November 30 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted east of Leh in Ladakh on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.



"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 30-11-2021, 04:50:41 IST, Lat: 34.10 & Long: 78.46, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 81km E of Leh, Laddakh, India," the NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)