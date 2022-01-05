Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Sikkim's Ravangla

South Sikkim (Sikkim) [India], January 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted Sikkim's Ravangla in the early hours on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.



According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of five kilometres and occurred at around 3:01 am at 12 kilometres north of Ravangla.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-01-2022, 03:01:59 IST, Lat: 27.42 & Long: 88.39, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 12km N of Ravangla, Sikkim," NCS tweeted. (ANI)

