Map location of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI)
Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits J-K's Katra

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2022 03:41 IST


Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 23 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hits Katra, Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred at 2:20 am on Monday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 Km below the ground.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 23-08-2022, 02:20:32 IST, Lat: 33.07 & Long: 75.58, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 61km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," tweeted NCS.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

