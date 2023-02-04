हिंदी खबर
Representative Image
Representative Image

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Manipur's Ukhrul

ANI | Updated: Feb 04, 2023 06:46 IST


Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], February 4 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Manipur's Ukhrul on Saturday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
The earthquake occurred at 6.14 am on Saturday, the NCS said.


The depth of the tremor was 10km, it said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl