Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Manipur's Ukhrul

Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], February 4 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Manipur's Ukhrul on Saturday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
The earthquake occurred at 6.14 am on Saturday, the NCS said.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 04-02-2023, 06:14:55 IST, Lat: 25.13 & Long: 94.67, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Ukhrul, Manipur, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/8Bffu7vXce@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @OfficeOfDrJS pic.twitter.com/uyggPoBL3q— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 4, 2023
The depth of the tremor was 10km, it said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)