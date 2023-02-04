Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Manipur's Ukhrul

Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], February 4 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Manipur's Ukhrul on Saturday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred at 6.14 am on Saturday, the NCS said.



The depth of the tremor was 10km, it said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)