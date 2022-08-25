Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits J-K's Katra

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 25 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hits Katra, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred at 11:04 PM on Wednesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, at around 11:04 pm today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground," tweeted NCS.



Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale had hit Katra, Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred at 2:20 am on Monday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 Km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 23-08-2022, 02:20:32 IST, Lat: 33.07 & Long: 75.58, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 61km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS had tweeted. (ANI)

