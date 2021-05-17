Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Monday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake took place at 10:07 am at a depth of 165 kilometers north of Tawang.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 17-05-2021, 10:07:39 IST, Lat: 30.92 & Long: 91.88, Depth: 165 Km, Location: 371km N of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS said in a tweet.



Earlier today, a low-density earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Rajkot in Gujarat.

The quake took place at 03:37:18 IST at a depth of 10 kilometers south of Rajkot.

No loss of lives and properties have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

