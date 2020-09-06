Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], September 6 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Nicobar islands on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The earthquake occurred at 6.38 am today.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Nicobar islands
ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2020 08:21 IST
