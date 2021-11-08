Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Manipur's Ukhrul

Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], November 8 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Ukhrul on Monday morning, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).



The tremors were felt around 7:48 am at a depth of 70 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 08-11-2021, 07:48:34 IST, Lat: 24.66 & Long: 94.95, Depth: 70 Km, Location: 56km ESE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," NSC tweeted.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Southeast of Portblair. (ANI)

