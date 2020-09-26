Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS)

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred in Jammu and Kashmir at 12:02 pm today," said NCS.

More details awaited. (ANI)