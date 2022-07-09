footer close header add
footer close header add
हिंदी खबर
Representative Image
Representative Image

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits Andaman and Nicobar's Port Blair

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2022 06:59 IST


Andaman and Nicobar [India], July 9 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar island on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km and it occurred at 2:34 am.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 09-07-2022, 02:34:43 IST, Lat: 10.33 & Long: 94.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 233km SE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS tweeted. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl
footer close footer ads
footer close footer ads