Siang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh on Friday at 9.51 pm, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Arunachal Pradesh
ANI | Updated: Mar 26, 2022 03:46 IST
